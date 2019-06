SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL) – (6/26/19) If the sky looks a bit hazy, there’s a reason why.

Saharan Dust could make its way to the ArkLaMiss.

You might notice an uptick in allergies and a haze in the sky.

There is the potential for an Air Quality Alert for sensitive groups (elderly, young children) and those with respiratory problems.

