Packed competitions in Louisiana’s US Senate, House races

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — An open U.S. House seat representing northeastern and central Louisiana is attracting strong interest from candidates.

At least seven contenders had signed up for the race Thursday as Louisiana reached the second day of its candidate registration period.

Republican U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham isn’t seeking reelection to a fourth term in the 5th Congressional District.

The best-funded candidates vying to fill the vacancy on the Nov. 3 ballot are two Republicans: Abraham’s chief of staff, Luke Letlow, and state Rep. Lance Harris.

At least eight contenders have registered to challenge Republican incumbent Bill Cassidy in Louisiana’s U.S. Senate race.

Democratic Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins added his name to the ballot Thursday.