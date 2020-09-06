Operation Blue Roof assisting Southwest Louisiana homeowners with free roof coverings

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) – It’s been over a week since Hurricane Laura made her presence known in Southwest Louisiana.

However, thanks to Operation Blue Roof, many residents are one step closer to returning home.



Major General Diana Holland, Commander of Mississippi Valley Division Army Corps of Engineers, says, “The corps is all in on this. We are all hands-on deck to help the people of Louisiana.”



The purpose of Operation Blue Roof is to provide homeowners in disaster areas fiber-reinforced sheeting to cover damaged roofs until repairs can be made.

It is a mission managed by FEMA and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.



“His home will be protected, and property inside will not face further damage,” Major General Holland explains.



Howard Duhon is the 1st recipient.

Living in Lake Charles for 60 years and his current home for 25 years, Duhon says Hurricane Laura was the worst storm he has seen.



“It’s devastating. I pass on 210 and look South, all the trees are gone. There is no more green. Then you see the damage, things that were here for forever, they survived other storms and didn’t survive this one,” Duhon adds.



Major General Diana Holland says the Corps is working day and night to provide relief for those most affected.



“We know every day that goes by, if we don’t get power on or a roof over people’s head, is a day that makes people like Mr. Duhon endure this storm or the after effects just a little longer,” continues Major General Holland.

As for Duhon, he says he’s ready to return home and rebuild after the Category 4 hurricane.



Duhon describes, “This is home. I love Louisiana. I love Lake Charles. I’m not going anywhere.”

For more information about Operation Blue Roof, click here.