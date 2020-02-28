Opelousas man arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a child

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – Opelousas Police have arrested 32-year-old Jeffery Safford for allegedly sexually abusing a child.

Officials say they received a complained on Thursday about Safford having had inappropriate sexual contact with a minor.

Jefferey was arrested following an investigation. He was booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail for:

Third degree Rape

Indecent behavior with a Juvenile

Molestation of a Juvenile

