Opelousas man arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a child

State News

by: KLFY Staff

Posted: / Updated:

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – Opelousas Police have arrested 32-year-old Jeffery Safford for allegedly sexually abusing a child.

Officials say they received a complained on Thursday about Safford having had inappropriate sexual contact with a minor.

Jefferey was arrested following an investigation. He was booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail for:

  • Third degree Rape
  • Indecent behavior with a Juvenile
  • Molestation of a Juvenile

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories