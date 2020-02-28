OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – Opelousas Police have arrested 32-year-old Jeffery Safford for allegedly sexually abusing a child.
Officials say they received a complained on Thursday about Safford having had inappropriate sexual contact with a minor.
Jefferey was arrested following an investigation. He was booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail for:
- Third degree Rape
- Indecent behavior with a Juvenile
- Molestation of a Juvenile
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
- UPDATE: Judge resigns from 23rd Judicial District Court
- Longtime Louisiana teacher accused of child sex crimes
- Opelousas man arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a child
- Weekend Events with Sheila Snow – February 28th
- OPSO arrest man accused of 2nd degree murder