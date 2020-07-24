Online registration deadline and early voting begins July 25 for Municipal General

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA – APRIL 17: A general view of the Louisiana State Capitol prior to a rally against Louisiana’s stay-at-home order and economic shutdown on April 17, 2020 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Governor John Bell Edwards has said Louisiana’s high rate of infections and deaths does not position the state to quickly open back up. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE, La. (Press Release) —Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin is reminding Louisianans that the online registration deadline is Saturday, July 25 for the Municipal General. Online registration can be completed by visiting www.GeauxVote.com.

Additionally, early voting for the Municipal General begins Saturday, July 25 and continues through Saturday, August 8 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, excluding Sunday, July 26 and Sunday, August 2. Pursuant to the Emergency Election Plan, the early voting period has been extended by six days.

38 parishes have parishwide and/or limited jurisdiction proposition elections, including:

Acadia, Allen, Ascension, Avoyelles, Beauregard, Bossier, Calcasieu, Catahoula, Claiborne, Franklin, Grant, Iberia, Iberville, Jefferson Davis, Lafourche, LaSalle, Lincoln, Livingston, Madison, Morehouse, Plaquemines, Pointe Coupee, Rapides, Red River, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. Landry, St. Martin, St. Mary, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne, Union, Vermilion, Washington, Webster, and West Baton Rouge. Six parishes have a run-off and parishwide/local proposition elections, including: Concordia, East Baton Rouge, Jefferson, Natchitoches, Ouachita, and St. Tammany.

Three parishes have run-off elections only, including: East Feliciana, Evangeline, and Orleans.

Sample ballots are available by visiting voterportal.sos.la.gov.

Voters can utilize Louisiana’s award-winning, free smartphone app, GeauxVote Mobile, to locate their early voting site, election day voting site or view their sample ballot. Citizens who want to vote early may do so in person at the parish registrar of voters office or at other designated locations. For a complete listing of early voting locations, visit https://voterportal.sos.la.gov/EarlyVoting.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, our polling commissioners will be supplied with personal protective equipment and will regularly sanitize designated areas and wipe down voting machines. Hand sanitizer will be provided to voters and masks are recommended, although not required.

In addition to a Louisiana driver’s license, a Louisiana Special ID or a generally recognized ID with picture and signature, voters may now use a digital license via LA Wallet.

Election Day for the Municipal General is Saturday, August 15 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information, contact the Elections Division by calling 225.922.0900 or emailing elections@sos.la.gov.