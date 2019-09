BATON ROUGE, La. / WVLA (8/31/2019) — Former Istrouma Principal, Reginald Douglas, 51, was admired for his moral compass and affinity for discipline.

But in his final days, it would be his attention to detail that would matter the most.

“I’d never seen anyone connect with so many people, and so quickly,” Istrouma band director, Reggie Jackson said.