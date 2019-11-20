On the heels of Louisiana’s first vaping death, former teacher wants to educate parents on how to keep teens safe

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVLA/WGMB) — (11/20/19) Published author Adam Chiocca is a former high school teacher who is on a nationwide tour to help educate parents on preventing their teens from vaping.

Chiocca said he believes high school students are vaping in school bathrooms and said there is an easy and free plan for parents to help prevent such incidents. Chiocca appeared in studio with FOX 44’s Kelly Anne Beile to share those tops with viewers.

Chiocca and his wife have been married for more than a decade and have two young boys enrolled in the public school system in Massachusetts.

Chiocca is also the author of self-help book ‘50 Days to a Better Life,’ where he recounts his firsthand experience with alcoholism.

