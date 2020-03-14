Officials, parents, students ‘frustrated’ about school closures in Louisiana

The Mayor of Central, David Barrow , says he and other mayors throughout the state were caught off guard by the governor’s decision to shut down all public schools in Louisiana.

Barrow says because of this decision parents may be put in a tough situation.

Friday Governor John Bel Edwards closed all public schools out of concern over the rise in coronavirus cases in Louisiana. Barrow is calling the governors decision rash.

“It’s a little frustrating when we’re trying to reassure the public and this happens,” Barrow said.

He says shutting down schools will do more harm than good.

“Where are the kids going in the meantime?” Barrow asked. “You don’t want them to be with the grandparents, who are more susceptible to the disease. Are they going to go run the mall? They might actually be safer at schools.”

Barrow says this also puts a burden on parents. One mother says she doesn’t know what shes going to do with her children while shes at work.

“We are very unprepared for that because we don’t know what we’re going to do with our kids,” Deana Lewis said. “As parents we need to work for survival.”

Lewis she understands the states need for wanting to keep everyone safe but wishes there was another option.

“It’s good they closed the school in preparation of trying to prevent the coronavirus from spreading, but it also will allow other students to be behind.”

Students at Central High are still in disbelief they wont be able to go to school for a month.

“I was not expecting this cause sometimes we’ll have a little bit of snow or a bad storm and they won’t even close school, so the fact that we’re getting a whole month off it must be serious,” Clay Gibson said.

Younger students feeling the repercussions too.

“I was very sad I didn’t get to see my friends and I couldn’t say goodbye to them,” Malakai Sanders said.

Nearly 40 people have contracted the coronavirus in Louisiana and every day the number continues to climb. Though some were disappointed with the big change, everyone agreed its always better to be safe than sorry.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.