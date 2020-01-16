NOPD issue simple battery warrant against Odell Beckham, Jr.

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WDSU) – Three sources said the New Orleans Police Department has obtained a warrant for the arrest of Odell Beckham Jr. in connection to alleged contact he made with a security guard in the locker room after Monday’s national championship game.
A law enforcement source said the simple battery warrant was signed by a judge Thursday morning.
News of the warrant comes after video surfaced showing the New Orleans native, former LSU and current Cleveland Browns wide receiver appearing to touch the backside of a police officer in the LSU team’s locker room at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
TMZ and other outlets posted the video, which TMZ described as showing Beckham “smacking” the officers’ behind.
The Cleveland Browns have responded to this situation: