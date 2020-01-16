NOPD issue simple battery warrant against Odell Beckham, Jr.

CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 13: Odell Beckham #13 of the Cleveland Browns reacts during the second quarter while playing the Seattle Seahawks at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 13, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WDSU) – Three sources said the New Orleans Police Department has obtained a warrant for the arrest of Odell Beckham Jr. in connection to alleged contact he made with a security guard in the locker room after Monday’s national championship game.

A law enforcement source said the simple battery warrant was signed by a judge Thursday morning.

DEVELOPING: An arrest warrant has been issued for @obj by New Orleans PD. The charge? Simple battery for a butt slap. 👀



pic.twitter.com/HHK4HSz6bj — Stadium (@Stadium) January 16, 2020

News of the warrant comes after video surfaced showing the New Orleans native, former LSU and current Cleveland Browns wide receiver appearing to touch the backside of a police officer in the LSU team’s locker room at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

TMZ and other outlets posted the video, which TMZ described as showing Beckham “smacking” the officers’ behind.

The Cleveland Browns have responded to this situation: