New riverboat passes sea trials, set for April cruise

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The American Queen Steamboat Co. says its fourth cruise boat has passed its second sea trial and will make its first cruise in April from New Orleans to Memphis.

The company based in New Albany, Indiana, says the 245-passenger American Countess went through the Intracoastal Waterway from Houma to Morgan City, Louisiana, as part of its trial.

A news release says the ship will move to New Orleans in late February for four weeks of finishing touches.

The American Queen was built on the hull of a former casino boat from Iowa, but was lengthened by 60 feet.

