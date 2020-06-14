New Orleans protesters pull down bust, throw it in river

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Protesters in New Orleans tore down a bust of a slave owner who left his wealth to build schools.
They then took the remains to the Mississippi River and rolled it into the water.
The destruction Saturday is part of a nationwide effort to remove monuments to the Confederacy or with links to slavery.
The bust was of John McDonogh.
Upon his death, McDonogh left a large portion of his money to New Orleans and Baltimore for schools, and many schools in New Orleans are named after him.
