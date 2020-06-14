New Orleans protesters pull down bust, throw it in river

The pedestal is left after protesters removed a bust of John McDonogh, Saturday, June 13, 2020, in Duncan Plaza in New Orleans. Demonstrators pulled down the bust of McDonogh, a slave owner who left his wealth to build schools, took the remains to the Mississippi River and rolled it into the water. (AP Photo/Rebecca Santana)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Protesters in New Orleans tore down a bust of a slave owner who left his wealth to build schools.

They then took the remains to the Mississippi River and rolled it into the water.

The destruction Saturday is part of a nationwide effort to remove monuments to the Confederacy or with links to slavery.

The bust was of John McDonogh.

Upon his death, McDonogh left a large portion of his money to New Orleans and Baltimore for schools, and many schools in New Orleans are named after him.

