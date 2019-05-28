New Orleans Police release video of deadly officer involved shooting

NEW ORLEANS (WDSU) 5/28/2019 — According to WDSU, the NBC station in New Orleans, the New Orleans Police Department released surveillance and bodycam video of a deadly officer involved shooting that happened back on May 17, 2019.

According to the NOPD, the officers Stephen Jones, Kevin Nguyen and Wayne Lewis will all be put back on street by week’s end as the shooting has been deemed justifiable.

Donald Davis, 40, was killed in the shooting.

Police claim Davis screamed, “shoot me, I dare you” before firing his weapon at the officers first.

To read the full story, and see more on what happened on May 17, click here to view WDSU’s coverage.

See the NOPD’s press conference on the matter below.