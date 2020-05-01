New Orleans musicians find way to soothe the city with music

Anais St. John and pianist Harry Mayronne hold a front porch concert at her home in New Orleans, Saturday, April 11, 2020. With New Orleans music venues shuttered for more than a month now because of the coronavirus outbreak, musicians and fans are finding new places to connect – porches, living rooms, studios and lawns – and reaching their largest audiences online, many streaming performances live on social media platforms. But for the city’s club owners awaiting the green light to reopen there’s concern about all the uncertainties, like how long it may take tourists to return, how soon the music scene will rebound and when it does, what it will look like. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The coronavirus and the social-distancing measures designed to fight it have nearly silenced the New Orleans music scene. Bars and restaurants are shut down.

The numerous festivals held in the spring have been cancelled.

Weekly second-line parades on Sundays featuring brass bands have stopped.

The young musicians making a name for themselves busking on the streets in the French Quarter are gone.

Jazz funerals where mourners send off loved ones with a slow dirge and then an uplifting rendition of “When the Saints Go Marching In” are over.

But some are still finding a way to play their music.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.