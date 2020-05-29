New Orleans likely to lag state in reopenings amid virus

Closed businesses are seen on Bourbon Street due to the coronavirus pandemic, in New Orleans, Friday, April 24, 2020. (Max Becherer/The Advocate via AP)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A New Orleans health official says the city will likely ease restrictions on gatherings and businesses more slowly than the rest of Louisiana in the fight against the new coronavirus.

Gov. John Bel Edwards is expected to announce Monday whether Louisiana will further ease restrictions beginning June 5.

New Orleans health officer Jennifer Avegno says the city likely will need more time to gather data.

Technical problems Friday kept the state from posting its usual daily updated figures on testing and confirmed cases in Louisiana. However, the number of hospitalizations continued to fall.

Hospitalizations are a key factor in the state’s reopening decisions. The state’s current virus death toll is more than 2,600.

