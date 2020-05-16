New Orleans businesses take tentative first reopening steps

Waitress Gina Lauricella serves customers indoors, for the first time since the state shutdown, at Charles Seafood Restaurant in Harahan, La., Friday, May 15, 2020. Once a hot spot for coronavirus infections, Louisiana is officially easing up Friday on economically devastating business closures and public gathering restrictions that Gov. John Bel Edwards credits with slowing the spread of the virus. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — After weeks of shuttered businesses and houses of worship, New Orleans took its first steps to loosen restrictions in place for two months to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The loosening of restrictions began Saturday.

The rest of the state took that step Friday with many businesses and houses of worship allowed to reopen at 25% capacity.

New Orleans is slightly more restrictive.

In addition to the 25% capacity restrictions, restaurants and certain other businesses such as nail salons are also required to take reservations.

The city has also imposed caps designed to keep houses of worship and movie theaters at fewer than 100 people.

Casinos, video poker, live entertainment and bars are still closed.

