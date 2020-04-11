New Orleans archbishop takes to sky for coronavirus blessing

Archbishop Gregory Aymond, ride, rides in a World War II era Stearman PT-17 biplane over the city of New Orleans, Friday, April 10, 2020. He took with him holy water from the Jordan River, where Christ was baptized, to sprinkle over the city, and the Eucharist, to bless those sick or deceased from the new coronavirus, as well as the front line responders. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

NEW ORLEANS (The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate) — The archbishop of New Orleans sprinkled holy water from a World War II-era biplane high above the city in an unusual blessing for those affected by the coronavirus.

The Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate reports that the open-air plane carried 70-year-old Archbishop Gregory Aymond on Good Friday from the Lakefront Airport to Kenner, to Gretna, to the French Quarter over 25 minutes.

Aymond prayed for protection and healing and sprinkled holy water that came from the Jordan River, where Jesus was baptized.

As of Saturday, Louisiana had more than 20,000 reported cases of the virus and 806 reported deaths.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.