New leaders, same impasse: Louisiana forecast blocked again

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) – (2/1/20) Gov. John Bel Edwards’ administration has reached another impasse over Louisiana’s income forecast.
The administration failed to strike a deal Friday with the Legislature’s new Republican leaders about how to set the projections used to build the state’s budget.
The Democratic governor had been hopeful a change in the House’s top leadership would break through repeated logjams over the forecast and give him the updated, larger state income forecast he wanted.
Instead, the Edwards administration found itself at odds Friday with new House Speaker Clay Schexnayder and Senate President Page Cortez.
