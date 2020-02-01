New leaders, same impasse: Louisiana forecast blocked again

Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne, the governor’s chief budget adviser, left; House Speaker Clay Schexnayder, R-Gonzales, center; and Senate President Page Cortez, R-Lafayette, speak ahead of a meeting of Louisiana’s income forecasting panel on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Melinda Deslatte)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) – (2/1/20) Gov. John Bel Edwards’ administration has reached another impasse over Louisiana’s income forecast.

The administration failed to strike a deal Friday with the Legislature’s new Republican leaders about how to set the projections used to build the state’s budget.

The Democratic governor had been hopeful a change in the House’s top leadership would break through repeated logjams over the forecast and give him the updated, larger state income forecast he wanted.

Instead, the Edwards administration found itself at odds Friday with new House Speaker Clay Schexnayder and Senate President Page Cortez.

