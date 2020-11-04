Murder investigation underway in Opelousas

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – Opelousas Police are investigating a murder that happened early Wednesday morning.

Police say a man died from a shooting in the 800 blk. of Beverly Rd. Police say they had responded to the same area earlier in the morning of a gunshot in the area, but was unable to locate anything at that time.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Victim information will be released at a later time.

Opelousas Police ask anyone with any information related to this investigation to contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com or through Crime Stoppers (337-948-TIPS, www.stlandrycrimestoppers.com or by using the P3 mobile App.)

Tipsters can remain anonymous.