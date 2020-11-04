Murder investigation underway in Opelousas

State News

by: KLFY Staff

Posted: / Updated:

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – Opelousas Police are investigating a murder that happened early Wednesday morning.

Police say a man died from a shooting in the 800 blk. of Beverly Rd. Police say they had responded to the same area earlier in the morning of a gunshot in the area, but was unable to locate anything at that time.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Victim information will be released at a later time.

Opelousas Police ask anyone with any information related to this investigation to contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com or through Crime Stoppers (337-948-TIPS, www.stlandrycrimestoppers.com or by using the P3 mobile App.)

Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories