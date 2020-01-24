Multiple arrests made in Vermilion Parish narcotics investigation

VERMILION PARISH, La. (KLFY) – (1/24/20) Five people have been arrested for drug-related charges in Vermilion Parish. Sheriff’s officials say this is all part of the fight in what they call the “war on illegal drugs.”

Gerald Mire

Larry Litwiler Jr.

Jay Broussard

Ian Babineaux

Jimmy Matthews

Gerald Mire was arrested on December 26 in Abbeville for Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule II, (Methamphetamine) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Larry Litwiler Jr. was arrested on January 8 in Kaplan for Possession of Schedule I, (Marijuana), and Possession of Schedule II, (Methamphetamine).

Jay Broussard was arrested on January 8 in Kaplan for Possession of Schedule I, (Marijuana), Possession of Schedule II, (Methamphetamine) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Ian Babineaux was arrested on January 9 in Abbeville for Possession of Schedule I, (Synthetic Marijuana), and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Jimmy Matthews was arrested on January 10 in Rayne for Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule I, (Marijuana), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of a Firearm with a Controlled Dangerous Substance present.

Vermilion Parish Sheriff Michael Couvillon extended his thanks to the Mayors, and their council, of Abbeville, Gueydan, Erath and Maurice along with their Chiefs of Police, for “their support of the Vermilion Municipal and Sheriff’s Narcotics Task Force.”

Couvillon also applauded the citizens of Vermilion Parish for “their awareness and assistance in helping the Task Force in fighting the war on illegal drugs.”

Anyone with information regarding drug activity is asked to contact the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office or the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit at 337-740-4501.

You can also or e-mail the Task Force anonymously at taskforce@vpso.net Officials say your e-mail will be held in the “strictest of confidence” and replied to in a timely manner.

