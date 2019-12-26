Mother, 7-year-old son die in Louisiana apartment fire

COUSHATTA, La. (WVLA) – (12/26/19) The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s office says a woman and her 7-year-old son have died in a late night apartment fire.

Investigators say it happened Wednesday night in an old commercial bank that had been converted into apartments in Coushatta.

The victims were found in a downstairs unit.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

