COUSHATTA, La. (WVLA) – (12/26/19) The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s office says a woman and her 7-year-old son have died in a late night apartment fire.
Investigators say it happened Wednesday night in an old commercial bank that had been converted into apartments in Coushatta.
The victims were found in a downstairs unit.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
- Louisiana Republicans want to enact new limits on lawsuits
- Christmas Eve brawl between Jennings father and son ends in arrest
- HUD investigating senior housing complex’s ban on Christmas yard displays in Missouri
- 6-day-old baby dies in car accident on Christmas Day
- Mother, 7-year-old son die in Louisiana apartment fire