More than 300 Hepatitis A cases reported in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (NBC 33) (FOX 44) – (6/21/19) New numbers from the Louisiana Office of Public Health (OPH) show more than 300 Hepatitis A cases reported in the state. 

As of June 21, 2019, Louisiana has 305 reported cases of Hepatitis A infection, three of which are not linked to the current outbreak. These are cumulative counts since January 1, 2018. 

The OPH reports one death. 

The breakdown of the numbers is 59% hospitalized, with the age range from 5-81. The median age is 34-years-old. 

This increase in cases mirrors the hepatitis A outbreaks occurring in other states. 

For a parish by parish look at the numbers, visit http://ldh.la.gov/index.cfm/page/3518

