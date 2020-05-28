Medical marijuana expansion nears final passage in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana lawmakers are one step from removing most restrictions on which medical conditions are eligible for medical marijuana.

The change would allow doctors to recommend the treatment for any patient they believe it would help.

The Senate voted 28-6 Wednesday for the expansion proposal from Rep. Larry Bagley, the Republican chairman of the House health committee.

One final House vote is required before the bill can reach the governor’s desk.

Louisiana allows cannabis to treat a long list of diseases and disorders, such as cancer, seizure disorders, epilepsy, glaucoma, post-traumatic stress disorder and Parkinson’s disease.

Bagley’s legislation would authorize therapeutic cannabis for any condition a doctor “considers debilitating.”

