NEW ORLEANS, La. (AP) – (1/25/20) A man who had been pointing a gun at people in New Orleans’ historic French Quarter was critically wounded Saturday in a shootout with police.
New Orleans Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said officers responded to reports of an armed man near St. Louis and Bourbon streets around 7:30 a.m. Saturday.
When they arrived, an “exchange of gunfire” began and the armed man was hit in the chest.
He’s being treated at University Medical Center, Ferguson said. No officers were injured.
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
- Louisiana man writes check to Clemson after his fundraiser to buy its mascot a new uniform yields $3,100
- Emmitt Smith goes 1-on-1 with Walter Payton’s son to discuss first Super Bowl, all-time rushing record
- Man points gun in French Quarter, wounded in police shootout
- 49ers’ Super Bowl run has similarities to 1981 title team
- Super Bowl back in Miami for 11th time after 10-year hiatus