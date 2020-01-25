Man points gun in French Quarter, wounded in police shootout

NEW ORLEANS, La. (AP) – (1/25/20) A man who had been pointing a gun at people in New Orleans’ historic French Quarter was critically wounded Saturday in a shootout with police.

New Orleans Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said officers responded to reports of an armed man near St. Louis and Bourbon streets around 7:30 a.m. Saturday.

When they arrived, an “exchange of gunfire” began and the armed man was hit in the chest.

He’s being treated at University Medical Center, Ferguson said. No officers were injured.

