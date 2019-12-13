Man once accused of grave theft named culprit of statue vandalism

BATON ROUGE, LA (WVLA/WGMB)– We’re learning more details about how local officials were able to quickly determine who vandalized the area behind a statue recently added to the downtown Baton Rouge area.

BRPD says a Crimestoppers tip led to the arrest of the downtown graffiti artist.

23-year old Caleb Ashley Davis has been charged with Simple Criminal Damage to property after he spray painted the area behind the statue Tuesday night.

This isn’t Davis’ first run in with the law. He was arrested in March after he was accused in the theft of remains in the Sweet Olive Cemetery. Davis allegedly removed bones from deteriorated graves and posed for pictures with them on social media.

No bond information has been made available.

