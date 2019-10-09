Man hurt in 16-foot fall on cruise ship on Louisiana coast

VENICE, La. (AP) — (10/9/19) A man has been critically injured in a nearly 16-foot (5-meter) fall on a Carnival cruise ship off the coast of Louisiana.

News outlets report the U.S. Coast Guard says the 23-year-old man was hurt early Tuesday on the ship near Venice. A Coast Guard news release says he was airlifted to a New Orleans hospital in critical condition.

He had fallen on the Carnival Valor, a New Orleans-based ship that carries about 3,000 passengers.

It’s unclear what caused the man to fall. Authorities didn’t immediately release his identity.

