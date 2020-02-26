Man from Louisiana pleads guilty to indecent behavior with a juvenile

PEARL RIVER, La. (WGNO) – During the second day of trial, 34-year-old Branden Thibodaux, of Pearl River, pleaded guilty to two counts of indecent behavior with juveniles.

In July of 2018, Thibodaux attempted to inappropriately touch a juvenile under the age of 13. A relative of the victim contacted the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s office the next day after learning of the incident from the victim.

Sheriff Deputies responded and investigated the crime. During the course of the investigation, a second victim was identified and interviewed.

Following the testimony of a relative of the first victim, Thibodaux interrupted the trial and changed his plea to guilty as to both counts.

The court then sentenced the defendant to 12 years in prison on each count. The two victims and their families were present in court and expressed their support for the sentencing terms.

