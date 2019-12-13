Man arrested in connection to murder of Shreveport PD officer sentenced to 12+ years for firearms and drug charges

SHREVEPORT, La. (KLFY) – (12/13/19) U.S Attorney David Joseph announced that 39-year-old Glenn Frierson, of Shreveport, was sentenced this morning (Friday) by Chief U.S. District Judge S. Maurice Hicks Jr., to 151 months in prison for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Frierson was arrested on January 15, 2019 by local authorities in connection with the death of Shreveport Police Officer Chateri’ Payne.

According to filed court documents and today’s sentencing hearing, Frierson’s federal charges are the result of an investigation by the Shreveport Police Department after learning that narcotic transactions were occurring at Frierson’s place of business.

After several controlled buys were made with undercover law enforcement, officers with the Shreveport Police Department executed a state search warrant at his place of business on May 3, 2018.

As officers entered the business, Frierson placed a gun on the floor of the bathroom next to his barber stall. Further investigation revealed that Frierson owned the gun and carried it for protection when selling illegal drugs.

During the search warrant,officers discovered 28 grams of methamphetamine inside his backpack and inside a false beverage container, along with a scale to weigh drugs.

Frierson pleaded guilty to the federal charges on August 16, 2019.

“This case demonstrates the dangers presented by armed drug dealers in Shreveport and throughout the Western District of Louisiana,” said U.S. Attorney Joseph.

“We will continue to make every effort at the federal level to eliminate this senseless violence and support our men and women in law enforcement,” he added.

According to officials, Frierson was a convicted felon at the time he had the gun . He pleaded guilty on May 4, 2009, to possession with intent to distribute cocaine. It is a violation of federal law for a person previously convicted of a felony offense to own firearms or ammunition.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the Shreveport Police Department investigated the case.

