Man arrested for allegedly killing his ‘mentally handicap’ son with a mop

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVLA) – A Baton Rouge man is behind bars for allegedly killing his son with a wooden mop. Authorities say it appeared like he tried to cover up the crime.

Ellsworth Hull

77-year-old Ellsworth Hull reportedly lived with his mentally handicap son.

Baton Rouge Police say they found 40-year-old Derrick Christophe’s body in the bathtub with severe bruises and cuts. Coroner investigators told BRPD they estimated Christophe had been dead for 12 hours.

Court documents say empty bleach bottles were found at the home and it appeared the scene had been cleaned.

Police say Hull admitted to getting had a similar fight last week but this time his son wasn’t “coming too like he normally does.” Hull said his son grabbed him and he responded by hitting him with a wooden stick.

An autopsy determined Christophe’s cause of death was due to internal bleeding in the arm and back due to multiple blunt force injuries.

He was arrested Tuesday night and charged with second-degree murder.

Online paperwork shows bond for 77-year-old Ellsworth Hull is $150,000.

