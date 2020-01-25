Man arrested after allegedly shooting his girlfriend’s stepfather in front of her children

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVLA) – (1/25/20) The Baton Rouge Police Department arrested a 32-year-old man after he allegedly shot his girlfriend’s stepfather in front of his girlfriend’s two children on Jan. 11.

Liljuan Sharp Wiggins, of 3143 Byron Ave. in Baton Rouge, faces charges of illegal weapons use, felony in possession of a firearm and attempted first degree murder following a verbal argument that turned physical, according to an affidavit.

The altercation escalated after Wiggins’ girlfriend asked him to move out of her parents’ house, where they both were living. When Wiggins refused to leave, his girlfriend asked her stepfather to help make Wiggins leave the residence.

When the victim approached Wiggins, Wiggins armed himself with a handgun, at which time the victim retreated to a bedroom and shut the door to avoid further conflict, the affidavit reveals.

That’s when Wiggins allegedly positioned himself in the living room and fired multiple shots into the bedroom where the victim was.

Wiggins’ girlfriend and her 3-year-old and 6-year-old sons were in the line of fire in the living room at the time Wiggins fired the shots, according to the affidavit.

Wiggins’ girlfriend and her children were safe, but the victim was shot in his left hand.

The responding BRPD detective wrote that there were multiple gunshot holes in the living room and bedroom walls.

The 6-year-old informed the detective that he saw Wiggins with a gun and that Wiggins “shot Paw-paw,” according to the affidavit.

