Man appeals 29-year sentence after prison murder guilty plea

ALEXANDRIA, La. (AP) — A Mexican man who pleaded guilty to a prison murder in Louisiana has appealed his 29-year sentence.

Online court records show the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has received the notice of appeal for 36-year-old David Cortez, nicknamed “Grim.”

He pleaded guilty in March to stabbing another inmate to death and was sentenced Sept. 24.

A news release says that sentence will begin after Cortez completes a sentence for drug trafficking.

Court documents show Cortez and another inmate admitted to stabbing a new inmate 19 times the day that man arrived in 2014 at the federal prison in Pollock.

Jesus Sanchez also pleaded guilty but has not been sentenced.