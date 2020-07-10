LSU showing support for their international students after President Trump demands students return to class

State News

by: Michael Scheidt

Posted: / Updated:

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The coronavirus pandemic is affecting everyone, some more than others.

The Trump Administration recently produced an order that would send international students back to their home countries if the colleges they attend don’t hold in-person classes.

Some lawmakers are pushing back against the order.

LSU has released a statement about what their plans are for international students at the university.

The statement can be found below:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories