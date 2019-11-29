LSU AgCenter: Jim Ottea named Sternberg Professor

Baton Rouge, La. (11/29/19)— Jim Ottea has been named to the Sternberg Professorship for the 2019-2020 school year in the LSU Ogden Honors College.

Named in honor of Lea Sternberg, the Sternberg Professorship is the most prestigious award given to faculty by the Honors College.

Ottea has spent the last 30 years researching and teaching as an insecticide toxicologist at the LSU AgCenter Department of Entomology.

Ottea’s course, Science for Citizens, is a freshman level course in the Honors College and includes 20 students each term.

Beyond teaching, Ottea maintains an active, team-oriented research program.

Upon joining the LSU AgCenter, Ottea became a member of a group of scientists charged with finding a way to control the tobacco budworm in Louisiana cotton.

After 15 years, the efforts of his team were finally recognized when they were awarded the first LSU AgCenter Tipton Team Research Award in 1997.

Ottea was also a member of the research team that won the Tipton Team Research Award in 2016.

Among his other achievements, Ottea has also won the LSU Tiger Athletic Foundation Teaching Award in 2011, the LSU College of Agriculture Alumni Teaching Award in 2012, and the Distinguished Achievement in Teaching Award from the southeastern branch of the Entomological Society of America in 2017.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.