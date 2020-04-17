Louisiana’s new health secretary begins work amid outbreak

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s new health secretary has started the job. Courtney Phillips is taking the helm of an agency central to state response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Phillips was named to the position by Gov. John Bel Edwards in February, before Louisiana had its first confirmed infection of the virus.

Since then, the state has become a hot spot for the epidemic.

The health department announced Friday that Phillips had officially moved into the secretary’s role.

Phillips previously led the Texas Health and Human Services Commission.

She is a Louisiana native who worked in various roles at the state health department for 12 years.

