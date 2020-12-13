Louisiana’s electoral votes will happen at the state Capitol

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s eight electors will cast their ballots for President Donald Trump on Monday in the state Senate chamber.
The proceedings could be contentious in some states. But Louisiana’s vote is expected to be quick and straightforward.
Trump lost to Democratic challenger Joe Biden nationally, but the Republican incumbent easily won Louisiana with 58% support.
Louisiana’s electors are chosen by political parties from each of its six congressional districts and for two at-large positions.
Since Trump won the state, eight Republicans will be Louisiana’s electors Monday.
They’ll cast their votes in a meeting that begins at 11:30 a.m. and will be livestreamed on the Louisiana Legislature’s website.
