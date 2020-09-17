Louisiana Workforce Commission says 7,600 residents received unemployment overpayments

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WDSU) — The Louisiana Workforce Commission is investigating after a technical issue caused 7,600 residents to receive unemployment overpayments.

LWC said the over-payment notices were generated on Sept. 9-10.

LWC said it is working with the vendor to correct this technical issue and apologized for the confusion.

The LWC said it will send a “Notice of Adjustment” to these individuals within the next week that will indicate their overpayment balance is $0.

Currently, no action is required by any of those impacted, according to the commission.

The vast majority of individuals will not owe anything related to this issue, the commission said in a news release.