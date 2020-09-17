Louisiana Workforce Commission says 7,600 residents received unemployment overpayments

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WDSU) — The Louisiana Workforce Commission is investigating after a technical issue caused 7,600 residents to receive unemployment overpayments.
LWC said the over-payment notices were generated on Sept. 9-10.
LWC said it is working with the vendor to correct this technical issue and apologized for the confusion.
The LWC said it will send a “Notice of Adjustment” to these individuals within the next week that will indicate their overpayment balance is $0.
Currently, no action is required by any of those impacted, according to the commission.
The vast majority of individuals will not owe anything related to this issue, the commission said in a news release.
“The LWC has established an email inbox exclusively for these overpayment related issues. If you have additional questions once your receive your Adjustment Notice, please contact the LWC via email, Septovrpymtissue@lwc.la.gov. Again, we apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused and thank you for your patience,” the commission said in a statement.
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
LATEST ARTICLES:
- Joint Investigation Leads to Arrest of Prairieville Man on Charges of Child Exploitation
- “Majority” of LSU Baseball players in quarantine
- Trump announces ‘1776 Commission’ to promote ‘patriotic education’
- Tracking the Tropics: Sally weakens to depression, still soaking Alabama, Georgia with heavy rain
- Robinson alleges Letlow tried to “buy him out” of 5th Congressional District race