Louisiana woman accused of stealing truck, leaving dog inside to die, to be arraigned

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVLA/WGMB) — 30-year-old Leslie Aguillard will be arraigned in court Tuesday and is facing several charges including aggravated second-degree murder.

Back in July David Mohr reported his car had been stolen with his dog, Roleaux, inside.

Mohr had the car running so Roleaux could have air conditioning.

Mohr also suffered fractured hips and other minor injuries, while attempting to stop Aguillard from stealing the truck.

Roleaux died from heat exhaustion after being trapped in the truck for hours.

Aguillard is also facing charges of theft of a vehicle, theft of an animal, and cruelty to an animal…

Her arraignment is set for 9 a.m. at the 19th Judicial District Courthouse.