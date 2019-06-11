Louisiana to start permitting CBD products & manufacturers

BATON ROUGE, La. (6/11/2019) — Today the Louisiana Department of Health announced they will take an active role regulating the production, manufacturing, and sale of hemp and hemp-derived cannabidiol products, more commonly called CBD.

Before these products will be seen on store shelves, retailers will need to get permits from the Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control to sell the products.

Below is the full press release from LDH:

With the passage of House Bill 491, the Louisiana Legislature legalized the sale of hemp and hemp-derived cannabidiol products, more commonly called CBD.

Governor John Bel Edwards signed the legislation into law on June 6, 2019. The bill only authorizes the sale of hemp-derived CBD products with a THC concentration of less than 0.3%. Hemp and CBD are still banned from being used in food and drinks.

With the legalization of CBD, the Louisiana Department of Health will take an active role in the regulation of the product. Today, the Department has the responsibility of permitting manufacturers and registering labels for wholesale food and drug products.

According to officials with the Department’s Office of Public Health, CBD products manufactured, distributed, imported or sold for use in the state of Louisiana are required to be produced from hemp grown in accordance with standards set by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. CBD products must be labeled in accordance with Louisiana’s Food, Drug and Cosmetic Law.

The Department, along with the Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control, is working to promulgate formal rules that will provide detailed regulations.

