Louisiana teen dies after being ejected from bed of pickup truck during crash

JEFFERSON DAVIS PARISH, La. — A single-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a Louisiana teenager after he was ejected from the bed of a pickup truck.

Louisiana State Police say the crash happened just after 12:15 p.m. on Wednesday in Jefferson Davis Parish.

According to LSP, a 2000 Ford pickup truck was traveling east through the parish when, for unknown reasons, the driver ran off the side of the road causing the truck to overturn.

18-year-old Adam Sandhoff, who was riding in the bed of the truck, was ejected and was sent to an area hospital with moderate injuries. Sandhoff died later that evening due to those injuries.

The driver, whose name is not being released due to his age, was wearing his seatbelt at the time and was not injured. He was ticketed for Careless Operation and No Driver’s License.

The crash remains under investigation.

LSP says this crash highlights the dangers with riding in the bed of a pickup truck. Traveling on a roadway in the bed of a pickup truck is dangerous and is illegal on interstate highways and for passengers under the age of 12.