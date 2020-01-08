Louisiana Technology Park member company lands $1 million contract with U.S. Airforce

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVLA) – (1/8/20) King Crow Studios, a Louisiana Technology Park member company, landed a $1 million contract with the U.S. Airforce for its training and simulation application.

King Crow Studios is one of the six companies that received a contract, which was awarded to the companies on the inaugural Simulators Pitch Day that was put on by the U.S. Airforce to form contracts with companies that do not typically do government work, according to King Crow Studios CEO Cody Louviere.

Software developed by King Crow Studios will provide Airforce pilots with a virtual-reality based training program that will teach them advanced combat tactics and proper safety procedures, Louviere wrote.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to be working with the Air Force on this project,” Louviere said. “The fact that they’ve reached outside their typical pool of contract companies to find innovative approaches to their training procedures is really a testament to how far technology has come.”

For more information on the contract, contact Louviere at cody@kingcrowstudios.com.

