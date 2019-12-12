Louisiana Supreme Court: Automatic transfer of some teens to adult court OK

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVLA) – (12/12/19) Louisiana’s Supreme Court has upheld a state law that automatically transfers 15-year-old suspects to adult court if they are indicted by a grand jury for certain violent crimes.

Wednesday’s 4-3 ruling came in the case of a suspect who had just turned 15 when he was accused of raping a child.

A lower court ruled that transferring him from juvenile court to a regular criminal court without a hearing was unconstitutional.

The high court disagreed. 

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories