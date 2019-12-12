Louisiana Supreme Court: Automatic transfer of some teens to adult court OK

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVLA) – (12/12/19) Louisiana’s Supreme Court has upheld a state law that automatically transfers 15-year-old suspects to adult court if they are indicted by a grand jury for certain violent crimes.
Wednesday’s 4-3 ruling came in the case of a suspect who had just turned 15 when he was accused of raping a child.
A lower court ruled that transferring him from juvenile court to a regular criminal court without a hearing was unconstitutional.
The high court disagreed.
