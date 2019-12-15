Louisiana sues California over alligator ban

FILE – In this Friday, Oct. 18, 2019 file photo, an alligator rests in Everglades National Park, near Flamingo, Fla. Louisiana is suing California over the state’s decision to ban the import and sale of alligator products, saying the ban will hurt an important state industry and ultimately could hurt the state’s wetlands. In a lawsuit filed Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, Louisiana said the economy surrounding alligators has played a key role in bringing back the American alligator population and is an important factor in protection wetlands and other species besides alligators that depend on the wetlands. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) – (12/14/19) Louisiana is suing the state of California over a law banning the import and sale of alligator products.

In a lawsuit filed Thursday, Louisiana’s attorney general says the law set to go into effect in January would have a devastating effect on an important Louisiana industry.

Louisiana is suing California over the state’s decision to ban the import and sale of alligator products, saying the ban will hurt an important state industry and ultimately could hurt the state’s wetlands.

In a lawsuit filed Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, Louisiana said the economy surrounding alligators has played a key role in bringing back the American alligator population and is an important factor in protection wetlands and other species besides alligators that depend on the wetlands.

The state says that California’s large economy often means that their product standards become de facto national standards so California’s alligator ban will have effects in other states.

Louisiana also argues the ban will ultimately hurt Louisiana’s coastal wetlands because it will remove economic incentives to protect the habitat.

