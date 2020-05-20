Coronavirus Information

Louisiana state troopers struck by police car during chase

by: The Associated Press

HAMMOND, La. (AP) – Louisiana State Police say two troopers were injured when they were struck by another agency’s police car while assisting with a car chase.

State Police said the troopers were dispatched to help the Hammond Police Department around 2:15 a.m. Wednesday. The agency said the troopers were in a roadway removing a tire deflation device when the Hammond police car hit them.

One trooper was treated at a hospital and released, while the second remains in critical condition. Police said that after the suspect vehicle’s tires were disabled, the car crashed at a nearby intersection and the suspects escaped.

