Louisiana state tax deadline is Wednesday

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — If you haven’t filed your 2019 state income tax return, you have until Wednesday to do so.

The Louisiana Department of Revenue reminds residents that the deadline to submit returns and payments is July 15.

The department extended the original April and May due dates for individual, corporation, fiduciary and partnership income taxes because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The state deadline coincides with the federal income tax deadline, which was also extended as a result of the pandemic.

