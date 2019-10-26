Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office gets smoke alarm grant

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — (10/26/19) The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal says it’s been selected as a federal Fire Prevention and Safety Grant award recipient.

The award, totaling $55,000, will allow the state fire marshal to boost its smoke alarm inventory for Operation Save-A-Life efforts by 5,000 units. Operation Save-A-Life partners the agency with local fire departments and districts to provide free smoke alarm installations for families who need them.

State Fire Marshal Chief H. “Butch” Browning, in a statement Friday, said the grant will help continue to back their number one fire safety message about the life-and-death difference smoke alarms can make when faced with a fire emergency. In addition to having working smoke alarms, the fire marshal also emphasizes the importance of having planned and practiced escape routes for the home.

