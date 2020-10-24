Louisiana sheriff adding portraits of 19th Century Black sheriffs

This image provided by Nicholls State University, Ellender Memorial Library Archives shows former Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Washington “General” Lyons. A south Louisiana sheriff is adding photographs of five 19th century African American sheriffs — two of whom also were state senators — to the portraits displayed in his office’s waiting room. ( Nicholls State University, Ellender Memorial Library Archives via AP)

HOUMA, La. (AP) — A south Louisiana sheriff is adding photographs of five Black sheriffs from the 19th century to the display of portraits in his office’s waiting room.

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet plans a ceremony on Monday to add the pictures.

In this photo provided by Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet gives an interview Friday, Oct. 9, 2020 in Chauvin, La. Soignet, a south Louisiana sheriff is adding photographs of five 19th century African American sheriffs — two of whom also were state senators — to the portraits displayed in his office’s waiting room. (James Loiselle/Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office via AP)

A news release says voters elected three during Reconstruction and two in the 12 years after Reconstruction.

Deputy John DeSantis says researchers were unable to find portraits of three other African American sheriffs who also served between 1870 and 1888.