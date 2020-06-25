Louisiana Senate seeks to block pay raises for state workers

State News
Posted: / Updated:

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana senators are proposing to withhold millions in pay raises planned for state workers in their $33 billion-plus operating budget recommendation.

The Senate Finance Committee on Wednesday advanced its budget proposal for the financial year beginning July 1 to the full Senate for debate.

The plan would steer an estimated $60 million in salary hikes that state employees were slated to receive into a set-aside fund.

Lawmakers would determine later in the budget year if they want to release the money for the pay increases — or if the coronavirus pandemic has hammered the state’s finances too much to afford such raises.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories