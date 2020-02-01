Louisiana seeking $150M grant to elevate oil and gas highway

BATON ROUGE, La. (2/1/20) Louisiana is making a pitch for millions in federal financing it hopes will help elevate a state highway leading to a critical national oil and gas hub.

Gov. John Bel Edwards and state lawmakers pledged $150 million in oil spill recovery money for improvements to LA Highway 1 in Lafourche Parish heading to Port Fourchon.

Louisiana’s leaders want the federal government to match that with another $150 million.

Republican U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise says he met with Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao to talk of the state’s request.

Chao’s department is overseeing a $900 million infrastructure grant program that Louisiana has targeted to provide the $150 million in federal financing. Grant awards are expected to be announced by summer.

