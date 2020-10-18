Louisiana score on ACT college entrance exam fall again

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s statewide average score on the ACT college entrance exam fell for the third consecutive year and has reached its lowest level since 2013.

The Advocate reports the state’s latest average composite score is 18.7 out of a possible 36 for the class of 2020.

That’s down from 18.9 last year and 19.3 in 2018.

Louisiana is tied with Oklahoma for 47th in the nation on the exam that measures what students know in math, English, reading and science.

The composite national average is 20.6.

Education leaders are voicing concerns about the scores.