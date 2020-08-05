Louisiana schools receive personal protective equipment

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – As schools across the state plan to reopen for the 2020-2021 school year,the Louisiana Department of Education is partnering with the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management and parish emergency management to provide school systems, non-public schools and early childhood centers with PPE.

According to the Louisiana Department of Education, around one million masks will be given to schools across the state.

“I’m grateful for this partnership that will help supply our schools with PPE as they begin the important work of educating students,” said State Superintendent of Education Dr. Cade Brumley. “We’re in uncharted territory and we need all hands on deck to safely reopen schools.”

According to the LDOE, the PPE provided will include as follows:

At least one cloth (reusable/washable) mask for each student and faculty member

At least 2,000 additional disposal masks for visitors, students or faculty who may forget their mask

At least three thermometers per school

To collect the PPE, Louisiana schools can make their PPE requests to their Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness director.

For more information, schools can contact LDOECOVID19support@la.gov

