Louisiana school board president to resign for new role

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (AP) – (1/5/20) Leadership moves are on the horizon for a Louisiana school board after its president was elected to the state House.

Livingston Parish School Board President Buddy Mincey is expected to officially resign next week to start his new role as a state representative, leaving an open seat on the board to be filled.

Mince will be sworn into his new role Jan. 13.

The Advocate reports Mincey will submit his resignation at the board’s Jan. 9 meeting and the board will start the process to find an interim member to serve until the next election in November.

